Ensuring a decent farewell

A team of volunteers representing the Popular Front of India (PFI) have taken up the responsibility of conducting the final rites of those who die of COVID-19 infection in Hassan.

With the cooperation of the district administration, the activists have so far laid four bodies to rest in Hassan city. While family members of the dead stand at a distance at the burial ground, these youths — six people in each team — complete the formalities.

All this began after the PFI volunteers approached District Health Officer K.H. Sathish Kumar with the proposal to join hands with the administration to provide a decent farewell to the dead. The district administration was impressed by their gesture. Deputy Commissioner (DC) R. Girish also encouraged them and promised all support. “Initially, we had thought of paying for the PPE (personal protection equipment) kits from the organisation. But, the DC said they would provide them on behalf of the district administration. Along with the dead body they give six PPE kits, which are burnt soon after the rituals are over at the burial ground itself,” said Kazeem Ahmed, district council member of the PFI.

So far they have conducted the final rites of Muslim people who died of the infection. They, however, are ready to offer their services to all, irrespective of the religion. “Today, a Hindu woman died of the infection. We volunteered to extend our services. The family members said they had made some arrangements with the help of the local administration. We have told the district administration we are ready to help all,” Mr. Ahmed said.

R. Krishnamurthy, Commissioner of the Hassan CMC, said, “The CMC staff members also assist them in the final rites.”