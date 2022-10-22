Energy Department to commission over 1,000 solarised feeders to power irrigation pump sets: Sunil Kumar

Individual solar pump sets were not effective when groundwater table was very low

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on October 22, said the Energy Department was planning to set up 1,100 exclusive solarised feeders to provide uninterrupted power supply for irrigation pump sets across the State.

Participating in a Meet the Press programme organised by the Udupi District Working Journalists Association and Udupi Press Club at Patrika Bhavana in Udupi, Mr. Kumar said the 1,000 MW capacity feeders would ensure quality power supply to farmers.

Though farmers were earlier provided with solarised irrigation pump sets, the same was found to be inadequate in places where ground water table had drastically reduced. Those pumps were unable to lift water from the depths of 800-900 metres, the Minister said. The new system, however, would ensure quality power was supplied to farmers.

Multiple energy-related schemes in the works

Mr. Kumar said the Energy Department was providing more emphasis on transparency in its working. During the 100-day Belaku Scheme, as many as 2.5 lakh houses were energised. More than 200 transformer banks were set up while 210 transformer repair centres were created since he took charge of the department.

All employees of electricity supply companies, right from managing directors to linesmen, were made to participate in the transformer maintenance campaign. It also has kept up the promise of providing 75 units of power free of cost under the Amrutha Jyothi scheme to the houses of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. While the tenders for establishing 1,108 electric vehicle charging stations were finalised, the ESCOMs were holding Vidyuth Adalat every third Saturday to redress electricity related grievances on the spot, Mr. Kumar explained.

Rajyotsava Award to unsung heroes

Speaking about Kannada and Culture Department, Mr. Kumar said he has taken the initiative of selecting Rajyotsava awardees on the recommendation of the common man. Despite this, the Department has received 28,000 applications seeking the award while 67 people were to be selected. The department would ensure unsung heroes were selected to the awards.

Besides introducing several novel initiatives, including Amruta Bharatige Kannadada Aarati, Koti Kantha Gayana, comprehensive legislation on Kannada, the department has decided to hold District Festivals at all Districts every year.