Elephant electrocuted in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

June 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

A male elephant, aged around 35, was electrocuted close to the D.B. Kuppe range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

The incident occurred on a private farm in D.B. Kuppe village, and preliminary investigation by the Forest Department indicated that the farm owner Uday had drawn illegal power to the solar fence from his domestic connections, resulting in the tragedy.

As the elephant carcass was on the old Mysuru-Manandavadi road passing through the village, arrangements were made to shift it to the forest land for conducting post-mortem.

Senior officials of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) also visited the spot and a case was registered against the farm owner for violation of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The CESC officials were also apprised of the imperatives of cracking down on those drawing illegal power connections to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The accused is absconding after the elephant’s death and a case has been registered against him in the Antharsanthe police station.

Officials said efforts were on to trace the accused and take him into custody.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director C. Harshakumar and other Forest Department officials were also present.