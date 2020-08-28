Elephant electrocuted in Cauvery wildlife sanctuary

An elephant was electrocuted in Mugguru village adjoining the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday. This comes close on the heels of two elephants deaths – one at M.M. Hills and another at BRT Tiger Reserve in the last 24 hours.

While the elephant at M.M. Hills was electrocuted, officials said the death of the elephant at BRT Tiger Reserve was due to natural causes.

Sharing details of Friday’s incident, senior officials in the Forest Department said the tusker had ventured out of the natural habitat in search of fodder and came into contact with a power cable connected to the fence of a farm belonging to a local farmer.

A case has been registered against farm owner Chikkamari who is absconding. Senior Forest Department officials, officers from BESCOM and the police visited the spot. Wildlife activists said Mugguru is a critical wildlife corridor and provides a passage for elephants to traverse from Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to Bannerghatta National Park.