Elephant capture operation resumes in Hassan

The elephant capture operation was abandoned on December 4, following the death of Arjuna, the elephant, in a fight with a wild elephant

January 12, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant capture operation resumed at Bikkodu in Belur taluk on Friday. Elected representatives and officers offered pooja to tamed elephants.

The elephant capture operation, which was abandoned following the death of Arjuna, a tamed and trained elephant in the Yeslur range of forest, resumed on Thursday, January 12.

As many as eight tamed and trained elephants have been involved in the operation. Elephants Abhimanyu, Karnataka Bhima, Mahendra, and Ashwathhama from Mathigodu camp, and Harsha, Prashantha, Sugreeva, and Dhananjaya from Dubare camp. Caretakers, kavadigas and special trackers, veterinarians, and the staff of the department have joined the operation.

H.K. Suresh, Belur MLA, R. Ravishankar, Chief Conservator of Forests, and Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, offered pooja to the elephants at the temporary elephant camp set up at Bikkodu in Belur taluk on Friday.

Earlier, the operation was launched on November 23. It was abandoned after the death of Arjuna on December 4.

Mr. Sourabh Kumar informed the media that on the first day, the trackers and the staff began to track the elephants that needed to be captured. The operation involves installing radio collars on the elephants and also the capture of trouble-causing elephants.

The officer has appealed to local people to cooperate with the department staff during the operation.

