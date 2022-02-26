DC holds meeting on allocating forest and HRP lands

The elected representatives of Hassan, here on Friday, suggested that the district administration take timely decisions on giving approval for taking up government works on forest lands and the lands earmarked for people who were shifted while taking up the Hemavathi Reservoir Project (HRP).

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, and H.K. Kumaraswamy, K.S. Lingesh and Preetham Gowda, MLAs, expressed this opinion in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner R. Girish. The allocation of forest land and HRP land for government works was discussed in the meting.

The elected representatives said the Forest Department should give clearances without delay for works related to drinking water supply and road works. “All the departments in the government should work in coordination to ensure the development projects are not delayed”, he said.

Sakleshpur-Alur MLA Kumaraswamy said revenue and forest lands were identified properly and the information was communicated to officials at the taluk level so that there would not be any confusion. He also stressed the need for installing railway barricades to stop the movement of elephants in Sakleshpur and Alur taluks.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda said the water pipeline being laid for Hassan city under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project would pass through forest area. The department should give clearance after completing the procedures.

The DC said the administration would sanction land to ex-servicemen, considering their seniority. The applications seeking grants of land were being processed as per the rules, he said.

K.N.Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said his department had been following the rules while allowing development works on forest land.

Special Land Acquisition Officer V. Manjunath and others were present at the meeting.