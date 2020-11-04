Electricity tariff up by 40 paise

In a year hit by a pandemic, job losses and pay cuts, people will now have to shell out more for electricity. In a delayed development, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved revision of electricity tariff for all the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) with an average increase by 40 paise per unit considering increase in demand and energy charges, with an average increase of 5.4%.

The only relief for consumers is that the new tariff comes into effect not retrospectively from April, but for the electricity consumed from the first meter reading date falling on or after November 1.

The order was pronounced on Wednesday virtually and is applicable for the ongoing financial year.