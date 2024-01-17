GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Committee will announce candidates for LS polls in a month: Laxman Savadi

January 17, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
 Laxman Savadi

 Laxman Savadi | Photo Credit: File Photo

Congress leader Laxman Savadi said that the Lok Sabha Election Committee will announce the list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections within a month.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Savadi said that the list of potential candidates given by the respective district in-charge Ministers will be considered during the committee meeting scheduled on Friday in Bengaluru.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala recently held a pre-Lok Sabha election strategy meeting with party leaders and exuded his confidence of winning at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka state.

On asking about AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Savadi said that the party leaders want the veteran Congress leader to contest from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency. “Let him file his nomination papers and we [Congress leaders] will actively campaign for the victory of Mr. Kharge,” he said.

Though Mr. Savadi has received an invitation for the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, he will be visiting the temple only after consecration ceremony, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Gulbarga / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.