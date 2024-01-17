Election Committee will announce candidates for LS polls in a month: Laxman Savadi

January 17, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress leader Laxman Savadi said that the Lok Sabha Election Committee will announce the list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections within a month.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Savadi said that the list of potential candidates given by the respective district in-charge Ministers will be considered during the committee meeting scheduled on Friday in Bengaluru.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala recently held a pre-Lok Sabha election strategy meeting with party leaders and exuded his confidence of winning at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka state.

On asking about AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Savadi said that the party leaders want the veteran Congress leader to contest from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency. “Let him file his nomination papers and we [Congress leaders] will actively campaign for the victory of Mr. Kharge,” he said.

Though Mr. Savadi has received an invitation for the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, he will be visiting the temple only after consecration ceremony, he said.