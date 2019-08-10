Eight districts continue to stare at rainfall deficiency

At a time when nearly half of the State is covered by rain or affected by floods, eight districts continue to record rainfall deficiency.

Kolar, which was the only district in the State not to register any rainfall on Friday, has a deficiency of 86%.

Six of the districts are in south-interior Karnataka: Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Ballari.

Incidentally, Raichur and Yadgir, which have reported flood-related damage in parts of the districts owing to increased inflow and discharge from Narayanpur reservoir across the Krishna, continue to record deficient rainfall.

As many as 15 districts, which had recorded rainfall deficiency till the end of July, now have recorded rainfall in excess of the average, according to data provided by India Meteorological Department till the end of Wednesday night.

Districts such as Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru, which had deficiency of over 50% by July 31, have now reported rainfall in excess of the averages for the districts. Shivamogga, which is witnessing downpour in the last two days, also reported a huge jump — from recording a 10% rainfall deficiency to registering 193% rainfall in excess to the district average till August 7.

Kalaburagi and Bidar, which had also recorded deficient rainfall till the end of July, now have received rainfall in excess of the averages for these districts.

Belagavi, which is the worst affected in north Karnataka owing to flooding caused after release of water from seven reservoirs in Maharashtra, is among the district that has received very high rainfall. The district, which had recorded deficiency of 30% on July 24, has received rainfall in excess by 652% as against the average rainfall.