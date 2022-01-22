Educational qualification to be KSP member opposed

Hassan district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president H.L. Mallesh Gowda has said he is opposed to the idea of fixing any educational qualification to become a member of the parishat.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Gowda said many noted writers, who contributed to Kannada literature, had not passed matriculation. “When the issue of fixing an educational qualification for membership came up for debate in the first executive committee meeting of the parishat, I opposed it. The basic we can expect is that a person, who knows to write and read Kannada can become a member,” he said.

Reacting to central Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi’s statement that the parishat was contemplating a written test for those who seek membership, Mr. Gowda said this was not discussed in the executive meeting. “I don’t know why he said so,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said he had constituted the district executive committee after discussions with senior members. The taluk presidents were chosen after holding meetings with members in each taluk. “The process to select the office-bearers should be a model for others,” he said.