Education Minister talks tough on Kannada in CBSE, ICSE schools

The State government will hold Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Deputy Directors of Public Instructions (DDPIs) responsible if CBSE and ICSE schools in their jurisdiction do not introduce Kannada as first or second language in accordance with the law, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S.R. Srinivas, who took charge on Tuesday.

The Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, mandates that all schools in the State teach Kannada either as first or second language. However, one-and-a-half years after it came into effect, CBSE and ICSE schools are yet to fall in line.

Stating that at least 20 schools in every taluk were forced to close down due to shortage of students, Mr. Srinivas said: “In such schools, English should be taught along with Kannada to attract students. I have directed officials to provide basic infrastructure in these schools. I will do a reality check during my visit to schools in taluks and hold BEOs and DDPIs responsible if there are lapses.”

Following overwhelming response to the English-medium government schools started by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Minister said more such schools will be opened. “As students from poor families enrol in government schools, more corporate firms should come forward to adopt the schools,” he said.

Replying to queries, the new Minister pointed out that of the 11,000 applicants for teachers’ posts in government primary and secondary schools, only 2,000 were eligible. “Many applicants did not fulfil the strict eligibility conditions fixed by the government. I will discuss this issue with Mr. Kumaraswamy,” he added.