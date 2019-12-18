ED to record DKS’ mother’s statement at her residence

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State police authorities to provide necessary security to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has agreed to record the statement of Gowramma, mother of former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, as a “witness” at her residence in Rampur Doddi village of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagaram district.

The court passed the order after Additional Solicitor General of India (Karnataka HC) M.B. Naragund told the court that the ED has not objection to record her statement at her residence considering that she is 85 years old, but it has apprehension of facing hindrance owing to political background of her sons and instances of protests in connection with the money-laundering case registered against Mr. Shivakumar and others.

Justice G. Narendar, in his interim order, said that the ED can request the State police, who will have to provide security on receipt of such a request.

When the counsel for the petitioner said that she could be allowed to keep an interpretor as officers from outside Karnataka would be recording her statement, the ASG opposed the plea and informed the court that an officer would record it in the language known to her. The court accepted the ASG’s submission and directed for audio recording of statement to avoid any confusion and if necessary for submission before the court.

A witness

Earlier, ASG told the court that at present, the ED has treated Ms. Gowramma as a “witness” in the money-laundering case registered against Mr. Shivakumar and others and there is no apprehension of initiation of any coercive action against her, while also pointing out that the ED has already recorded statements of 15-20 persons as witnesses.