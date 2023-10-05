HamberMenu
ED searches properties of Karnataka Congress leader Manjunath Gowda

His houses in Thirthahalli and Shivamogga were also searched.

October 05, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau

The officers of the Enforcement Directorate said to have been conducting searches in the properties that belonged to R.M. Manjunath Gowda, Congress leader and president of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank.

Manjunath Gowda was elected to the post on September 29. He assumed the office for the sixth time. Earlier, he was an accused of irregularities in the bank.

The officers are searching his houses in Thirthahalli and Shivamogga. Policemen have been deployed at the properties.

