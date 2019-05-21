Eco-plans to mark Environment Day

To celebrate World Environment Day on June 5, the district administration and the judiciary has come up with a series of eco-plans, including avoiding using official vehicles once a week.

A decision was taken at a meeting on celebrating World Environment Day at the district administration here recently. Accordingly, judges and government officials will walk, peddle or use public transport on Mondays. This programme will be launched here on June 5.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that all officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, zilla panchayat chief executive officer, those in the district administration, taluk and gram panchayats, and the legal fraternity, including judges, will not use their government vehicles on Mondays. They will either come on bicycle or use public transport to reach their offices, she said.

This apart, the district administration, in association with the zilla panchayat and the judiciary, would launch a scheme to plant one lakh saplings on the same day. This way, the administration can create awareness among the people and increase their concern towards protecting the Earth. Special drives will be held from June 5 to stop using plastic bags in provision stores, hotels and eateries, she added.

Senior Civil Judge R.S. Chinnannavar welcomed the initiative to avoid using vehicles one day in a week. The judges and judicial staff would either use bicycles or use public transport to reach their offices.

Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra said that HDMC officials would join this initiative by not using vehicles on Mondays and HDMC would plant 30,000 saplings in the city limits, he said.

Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.C. Satish said that under the Swachh Meva Jayate to be celebrated on June 11, scientific disposal of waste management would be held in 100 gram panchayats. Besides, the zilla panchayat will embark upon the plan of planting one lakh saplings in every gram panchayat. Places have been identified for this programme. Rainwater harvesting on roof-top of government buildings too will be initiated, he said.

KSPCB district officer Vijaykumar Khadakbhavi and Deputy Conservator of Forest Mahesh Kumar were present.