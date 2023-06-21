Dy.CM dodges questions on BBMP polls

June 21, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar evaded questions on the fate of polls for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), when asked multiple times on the sidelines of a press meet.

With the High Court granting 12 weeks’ time to the State government to redraw ward boundaries, it is unlikely that elections will be held for the next three months.

Change in stance?

Mr. Shivakumar had said on multiple occasions that the State is keen on holding the polls of the civic body, which does not have a council for nearly three years. Sources in the Congress say that while initially Mr. Shivakumar was serious about the elections, he changed his stance as the Congress MLAs are averse to the idea. The Congress MLAs in some constituencies want to reverse ward boundaries drawn by the previous government, which according to them favours the saffron party.

During the press meet, while Mr. Shivakumar spoke about delimitation saying a committee would be formed, he said nothing about the polls. When asked about the fate of the elections at least four times, he turned away in silence.

Congress sources said the government may delay polls till Lok Sabha elections and after that, concrete steps may be taken. On the other hand, Mr. Shivakumar is also keen on splitting BBMP, bringing a new law for ease of administration.

‘Like BJP’

Amaresh S., activist and Managing Trustee, Right Information Centre (RIC), said the Congress is also thinking like the BJP when it comes to BBMP polls. Although the party had a resounding victory in the State, its performance in Bengaluru has not improved. This is the reason why it is not interested in polls. On the other hand they want redo delimitation to consolidate their vote bank. By using tactics to delay polls, Congress is doing injustice to citizens who have been demanding polls, he alleged.

Delimitation committee for BBMP wards

Mr Shivakumar said the government will be forming a new delimitation committee to redo Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation. It should be noted that the High Court of Karnataka has given 12 weeks to redraw ward boundaries that were earlier drawn during the BJP regime.