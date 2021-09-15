DSS says NEP encourages privatisation of education

Opposing the National Education Policy 2020, the State Committee of Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (KSDSS) termed it as a policy of privatisation and commercialisation of education.

KSDSS State organising convener Arjun Bhadre has is a press release said that the National Education Policy has not mentioned the government school system. It encourages privatisation of education and this government is shirking its responsibility to provide quality education.

Mr. Bhadre stated that the NEP has a lot of features that are in conflict with the federal scheme of things as envisaged by the Constitution. It does not promise secular education. Though academics, the teaching community and intellectuals have sent in their observations on the NEP, none of those have been considered.

The policy will push the children from poor socio-economic backgrounds to further deprivation and discrimination, he said.

Mr. Bhadre further said that there is no concrete proposal in the NEP to address the issue of commercialisation of education. Rather, it proposes more of a free hand and autonomy to private institutions. He said that the KSDSS will continue to protest against the NEP-2020.