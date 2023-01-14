Dry, cold weather springs hope for mango lovers in Karnataka after two consecutive years 

January 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

There seems to be some good news for mango lovers this season. After two ‘off’ years, this year there might be a good amount of yield, barring any weather variations.

Owing to erratic rains and blight disease, the quality and quantity of the fruit had reduced in the State over the last two years. Last year, it was only around 7-8 lakh metric tonnes, as against an average of 10 - 14 lakh metric tonnes every year.

If dry weather continues till April, then the yield might be around 12 lakh metric tonnes this year, according to senior officials of Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL).

Critical factors

There are two factors which play a key role in flower initiation and fruit setting of mangoes, experts say — soil moisture and night temperature. “If there are cold conditions, then there would be good flower initiation. This year, so far, night temperature has been dropping and there has been no rain after December. If the same weather pattern continues, then this will hopefully be an ‘on’ year for mangoes,” said a senior official.

Usually, the fruits from Ramanagaram district, hit the markets first, but this year, the rain in the first week of December hampered flower initiation and hence, mangoes from there would only be available by May. By the end of April, mangoes from other parts of the State like Kolar, Chickballapur districts will be ready to eat. Senthoora, Raspuri and Badami (Alphonso) varieties will be the first ones available.

Good production

In Karnataka, mangoes are cultivated on around 1.60 lakh hectares of land and Kolar district accounts for around 50% of the total production in the State. With ease of transportation, varieties from other States, like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, are also expected to come to the markets this year. While the prices were fluctuating between ₹100 and ₹200 last year, this year, good production could also mean that mangoes will be easier on the consumers’ pockets.

Mango Board is also optimistic about conducting the famed Mango Mela in Lalbagh on a grand scale this year, if there is no rise in COVID-19 cases. By the first week of May, mangoes will also be available of Karsiri, the online portal of KSMDMCL where customers can place orders directly from farmers and get them delivered to their doorstep via India Post.