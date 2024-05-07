Drought: 79,839 Mandya farmers get ₹35 cr. crop loss relief

May 07, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Drought-hit farmers in Mandya have received relief for the loss of their crops as a sum of ₹34.94 crore was credited into the bank accounts of 79,839 farmers in the district.

During a video conference with the tahsildars in Mandya on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Kumara said many farmers have told him over phone that they haven’t received the crop loss relief. In this regard, the tahsildars must take steps to resolve the issue by setting up a help desk or a helpline in each taluk.

After a survey on the crop loss following deficit rains, crop damage in 39,812 hectares belonging to 79,839 farmers was identified and a report was sent accordingly seeking the relief. As per the norms of NDRF, the relief has been released, he said.

The deputy commissioner said the details of the relief released to farmers and extent of relief will be published in the taluk panchayats, grama panchayats and tahsildar’s office. The details on the farmers to whose accounts the relief has been transferred will also be put up on the website of gram panchayats.

Some farmers have not received the relief amount due to some technical reasons like non-linking of Aadhaar with the bank accounts, inactive bank accounts and incorrect IFSC codes. These issues need to be attended to within 24 hours by the respective tahsildars, the DC said.