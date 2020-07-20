Karnataka

‘Drone’ Prathap held for violating quarantine rules

Prathap N.M., a native of Mandya district, who had landed in a controversy over his claims on developing hundreds of drones with e-waste, was arrested in Mysuru on Monday for allegedly violating quarantine norms.

Prathap, who has been nicknamed “Drone Prathap”, recently travelled from Bihar to Hyderabad en-route to Bengaluru and had been directed by the officials to remain in home isolation at Thalaghattapura in Bengaluru.

However, he had violated the quarantine norms by leaving the house and going to the studio of a private Kannada television channel in Benglauru to give an interview.

A police case had been registered against him.

When it was learnt that Prathap was in Mysuru, a team of officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Thalaghattapura police station arrived on Monday and took him away from Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru to put him back in quarantine, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Prakash Gowda told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, police sources in Bengaluru said the offence was bailable and Prathap will be released and sent to home quarantine.

