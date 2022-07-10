Drizzles bring some respite in Yadgir district

As there was continuous drizzling in the last 48 hours, people in Yadgir district felt some respite on Sunday.

Most of the parts of the district experienced cold and cloudy weather the whole day.

Farmers who were facing the threat of crop damage heaved a sigh of relief as it continued to rain.

Although water storage in the Basavasagar Reservoir stood close to the full reservoir level, officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited are waiting to release water into the Krishna river course as the amount of inflow at the reservoir from Alamatti dam was very low even on Sunday.

According to information, the water level stood at 491.70 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m. The inflow at the reservoir was 616.91 cusecs and outflow 86.36 cusecs at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued to issue alert message to tahsildars to take precautions and also to residents in villages on the riverbanks to be cautious saying that at any point of time, water will be released from reservoir, based on inflow.