DRI unearths illegal elephant tusk trade in Bengaluru, arrests seven

March 07, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Directorate of Revenue (DRI) officers on Wednesday unearthed a elephant tusk sale syndicate and arrested a gang of seven.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials intercepted three suspects in an autorickshaw on Tuesday and recovered ivory tusks concealed in a large bag from their possession. Based on their information, the DRI team arrested four additional accomplices involved in facilitating the illegal trade. Two elephant tusks, totally weighing 6.8 kg, were recovered and seized as per Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.

Initial probe revealed that the accused were part of a poachers gang operating in the forest area bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These area often are not patrolled well due to lack of coordination over jurisdictional issues, sources said.

Following the arrest, the Forest Department officials have now stepped up combing operation to trace the body of the elephant which was killed by poachers to harvest the tusks.

The tusks were being smuggled to Delhi and Kolkata market due to high demand for making ivory items, sources said.