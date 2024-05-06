GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Door-to-door campaigning on in Belagavi

May 06, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

With open election campaigning ending on Sunday evening, candidates and party workers are going on door-to-door visits seeking votes.

In Belagavi, groups of women went from door to door with Arisina- Kumkuma in hand on Monday.

They called women out of their houses, applied holy colours and asked them to vote for the BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar. They also distributed post-card size pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing puja at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

“We are asking women to vote for Modi Sarkar as it will stop the Congress from snatching our mangalsutras,” said Belagavi City Corporation member Vani Vilas Joshi.

“We are asking the women to vote for the BJP, so that Mr. Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time,” Ms. Joshi added.

In Chikkodi, groups of volunteers from Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and Manava Bandhutva Vedike went door to door to talk to voters and ask them to vote for Congress nominee Priyanka Jarkiholi.

Some candidates also held meetings with their personal staff and close followers to discuss various strategies for polling day.

Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar held a meeting with party leaders in Belagavi, in which his uncle and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and others participated.

