DKS asks Vokkaligas to strengthen his hands

Even while making it clear that Congress assuming power in the State was more important to him than becoming Chief Minister, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said he had appealed to the Vokkaliga community to rally around him as a member of their community has been given a chance to head the KPCC again after former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna.

After Mr. Krishna led the KPCC during the late ‘90s, a member of the Vokkaliga community has been again given a chance to occupy the coveted post in the party, he said, while stating that he has appealed to members of his community that he had reached a particular stage in the party now and they should extend their support to him now.

However, the issue of becoming the Chief Minister from the Congress will arise only after the party comes to power and a decision in the regard is taken by the party high command, he said, while fielding queries from reporters at a Meet the Press programme organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) here on Tuesday.

‘Not leader of one community’

“Whether I become the Chief Minister or not comes only later. But, you (Vokkaligas) should all strengthen my hands,” Mr. Shivakumar said even as he quickly added that he was not a leader for one community, but for the Congress that protected the interests of all the communities and stood for secular values and principles.

This gains significance in a context where there is a perceived battle between Mr. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for the position of Chief Minister if Congress comes to power in 2023.

Support to birthday

However, Mr. Shivakumar dismissed speculations that there was a tussle for leadership in the party between the two. He strongly supported the decision to organise Mr. Siddaramaiah’s 75 th birthday in a grand manner in Davangere. Mr. Shivakumar said Mr. Siddaramaiah has made his own contribution to the State and his followers are keen to celebrate his birthday that is a milestone in a person’s life.

‘No sanyasi’

Responding to a query on his aspirations to become the Chief Minister, Mr. Shivakumar shot back, “Am I a sanyasi?” He was not attired as an ascetic in kavi (saffron robes), but was wearing khadi clothes, he added.

He also made it clear that the party will go to the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year under a collective leadership and ruled out the possibility of the party projecting the leadership of any one person.