D.K. Shivakumar to address beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Shivamogga

February 23, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration will hold a convention of beneficiaries of the Karnataka government’s guarantee schemes at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will take part in the programme that is expected to be attended by hundreds of beneficiaries.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, has said over 50,000 beneficiaries of guarantee schemes will attend the rally. The Dy.CM and other Ministers will address the gathering.

The district administration will hire 100 buses to bring the beneficiaries to the rally. The beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya, Shakti, the scheme that offers free travel for women by KSRTC buses, Gruhajyothi, under which beneficiaries get free power up to 200 units a month, Gruhalakshmi, the scheme that provides ₹2,000 a month to women, and Yuvanidhi will take part in the event, stated a press release issued by the Shivamogga district administration.