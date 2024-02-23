GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

D.K. Shivakumar to address beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Shivamogga

February 23, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga district administration will hold a convention of beneficiaries of the Karnataka government’s guarantee schemes at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will take part in the programme that is expected to be attended by hundreds of beneficiaries.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, has said over 50,000 beneficiaries of guarantee schemes will attend the rally. The Dy.CM and other Ministers will address the gathering.

The district administration will hire 100 buses to bring the beneficiaries to the rally. The beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya, Shakti, the scheme that offers free travel for women by KSRTC buses, Gruhajyothi, under which beneficiaries get free power up to 200 units a month, Gruhalakshmi, the scheme that provides ₹2,000 a month to women, and Yuvanidhi will take part in the event, stated a press release issued by the Shivamogga district administration.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.