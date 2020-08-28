D.J. Halli violence: HC appoints retired judge as Claims Commissioner to access damages

The Karnataka High Court on Friday appointed H.S. Kempanna, a retired judge of the High Court, as Claims Commissioner to access the damages caused to public and private properties during the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli localities in Bengaluru, and to investigate liabilities.
The Court said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Claims Commissioner is at liberty to conduct the proceedings, including recording of statements, by following the video conferencing hearing rules notified by the Court.
The Court also directed the government to issue a public notice, after seeking approval of the Claims Commissioner, asking people to submit details and documents with regard to damage caused to their properties to enable them to claim compensation.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while hearing three petitions, one filed by the State government, and two other PIL petitions. In all the petitions one of the plea made was for appointing the Claims Commissioner as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines for accessing damages caused to public and private properties and to grant compensation to the victims.
The Bench, however, made it clear that it is not going into the correctness of allegations made in the First Information Reports filed in connection with the violence, but was only considering damages caused to the public and private properties during the incidents of violence.
