District-level high school teachers’ conference in Dharwad on November 22

The Karnataka State Primary School Employees’ Association in association with the Department of Public Instructions and Avva Trust will organise a district-level high school teachers’ conference at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha here on November 22.

The association district unit president V.S. Huddar told reporters here on Wednesday that the main objective of the conference is to help teachers acquire additional skills to make teaching more affective, and help them keep abreast with the latest development in the field of education.

High School Education Board director Sumangala V. will inaugurate the conference at 10 a.m. MLC Basavaraj Horatti, Department of Public Instructions additional commissioner Siddalingayya Hiremath, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Gajanan Mannikeri and others will take part in the inaugural session.

Technical sessions

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions. One on the ‘Changes to be made in the existing evaluation system’, by Haveri District Institute Education and Training (DIET) Principal Basavalingappa G.M., and the other on the ‘Importance of mental strength for teachers’ by Prajna Mattihalli. Later, Mr. Horatti will take part in an interaction with the participating teachers, he said.

The association state secretary G.R. Bhat said since its inception in 1976, the association has been holding such programmes for the benefit of teachers apart from leading teacher’s agitation on several issues.

The association believes that it was not possible to improve the quality of education unless teachers are not trained and informed properly, he said.

The association State organising secretary Shyam Mallanagoudar, district secretary N.S. Savanur and others were present.