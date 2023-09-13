HamberMenu
District Employment Exchange to hold mini job fair in Kalaburagi on Saturday

September 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

To provide a common platform for employers and job-seekers, Kalaburagi District Employment Exchange has planned to hold a mini job fair at its office near the Government ITI College in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

In a media note released here on Wednesday, the Assistant Director of the District Employment Exchange said that the fair will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

As per the information provided by the office, vacancy in the posts of receptionist, technician, welder, backend operators and sales executives is available at Sai Earthy Movers. The minimum qualification for the posts is IIT or degree in any discipline.

Devananda Automobiles has vacancy in the posts of workshop manager, electrician, supervisor, service advisor and spare-part executive. The candidates should have a degree in any discipline.

United Hospital has vacancy for nursing staff post. Candidates aged within 30 years and holding a B.Sc in Nursing degree can apply.

IDFC First Bharat has vacancy for branch managers, grievance redressal officers and other posts which require a degree in any discipline to apply.

Interested candidates can participate in the job fair with all relevant documents such as resume, marks cards, Aadhaar card and photo.

The Employment Exchange office made it clear that no candidate will be provided with any travel or other allowances. For more details, candidates can contact Ph: 08472-274846 or 9620095270.

