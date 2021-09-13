Director General of NCC in Mysuru

The Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt. Gen. Tarun Kumar Aich began his two-day visit to Mysuru on Monday.

Accompanied by Deputy Director General of Karnataka and Goa Director of NCC Air Cmde. B.S. Kanwar, he visited the NCC headquarters in Mysuru on Monday and inspected a ceremonial guard. He also visited the microlight flight simulator room, which is being established by the NCC in Mysuru.

At the NCC headquarters in Mysuru, Lt. Gen. Aich presented the Director General’s medallions to Poorvi Gowda K.M., PES College, Mandya; Nabeel Ahmed N., Sarada Vilas College, Mysuru; Vivek Shinde, SBRR Mahajana’s First Grade College, Mysuru; and a plaque to Lekshmi Das of 3 Kar Girls battalion, NCC.

“The exemplary work done by them in various NCC activities including COVID-19 relief work under Exercise Yogdan was appreciated,” said Col V. Srinivas, Administrative Officer, Headquarters, NCC Group, Mysuru, in a statement. Lt. Gen. Aich was briefed by Col. R.R. Menon, Group Commander, NCC, on all activities being carried out by NCC in Mysuru. He interacted with cadets, officers and staff of NCC. He appreciated the yeomen service being provided by the cadets, officers and staff of NCC in COVID-19 relief work as part of Exercise Yogdan and conveyed his appreciation to all, the statement added.