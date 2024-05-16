GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diplomats in Bengaluru mark IDAHOBIT

Published - May 16, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru-based diplomats from the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Denmark, and Israel gathered in Cubbon Park on Thursday with pride flags and saying “Love is love” in their respective languages on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Bengaluru-based diplomats from the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Denmark, and Israel gathered in Cubbon Park on Thursday with pride flags and saying “Love is love” in their respective languages on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). | Photo Credit: special arrangement

To mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17, Bengaluru-based diplomats from the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Denmark, and Israel gathered in front of the State Central Library in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on Thursday (May 16) with pride flags and saying “Love is love” in their respective languages.

IDAHOBIT aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness that LGBT+ rights are human rights. The theme this year is “No One Left Behind: Equality, freedom, and justice for all”.

On Friday (May 17), diplomatic missions in Bengaluru, such as the British Deputy High Commission, will use their social media handles to highlight the importance of LGBT rights and their activities in the past year to advance LGBT engagement.

Thursday’s engagement by diplomats in Bengaluru was a collaboration between the foreign missions in town to reiterate the need for a world where everyone is free and safe to play a full, active and equal part in society without fear of violence, discrimination or stigma, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics.

Diplomatic missions in Bengaluru collectively participated in the Namma Pride march in November 2023 and also participated in the Workplace Pride Conference on Demystifying LGBTIQ+ Workplace Inclusion in India in March 2024.

