GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharwad goes up in SSLC ranking, but down in passing percentage

It was a mixed bag for the district in the SSLC examination

Published - May 09, 2024 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

It was a mixed bag for Dharwad district in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday. While the district improved its ranking in the State-level, its passing percentage has, however, dropped.

As per official data, Dharwad district now stands at 22nd position in the State-level in terms of passing percentage. Last year, it was in the 24th position.

However, the district recorded passing percentage of 72.67% which is 14% less than the previous year’s performance. During 2022-23 academic year, Dharwad district recorded a passing percentage of 86.09.

This year, a total of 27,543 students appeared for the SSLC examination and of them, 20,615 students have passed, while 6,928 students failed to clear the examination.

As per data, the girls have again gained an upper hand in the board examination in the district by recording passing percentage of 83.33, while only 66.07% of the boys have passed.

Last year, the passing percentage of girls was 90.63 and that of boys 81.52.

Of the total 14,011 girl students who appeared for the exam, 11,675 have passed, while of 8,940 boys out of the 13,532 who appeared for the examination have passed.

Among the taluks, Dharwad Rural is at the top with passing percentage of 84.16, while Hubballi city is in the last position by just 61.91.

Kalghatgi has recorded a passing percentage of 82.07, Dharwad City 82.07, Hubballi 74.08, Navalgund 81.21 and Kundgol 77.62.

The passing percentage in government schools is 75.15. It is 73.62 in aided schools and 76.24 in unaided schools.

As many as 802 schools in the district have recorded a passing percentage of between 90 and 100.

Among them 12 government schools, nine aided and nine unaided schools in the district have recorded cent per cent passing percentage. However, in three schools, none of those who appeared for the examination have cleared it.

