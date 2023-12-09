HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharna seeking ‘justice’ for Arjuna

December 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Activists from various organisations staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking justice for elephant Arjuna who died in a fight with a wild elephant during a combing operation last week.

Activists from various organisations staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking justice for elephant Arjuna who died in a fight with a wild elephant during a combing operation last week. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A section of activists from various groups staged a dharna in the city on Saturday seeking “justice” for elephant Arjuna who was killed in a mortal combat with a wild elephant in Hassan district last week.

The activists placed  a statue of an elephant as to represent Arjuna and raised slogans against the authorities holding them responsible for a ‘’botched up’’ combing operation resulting in Arjuna’s death.

Raising slogans in the name of Arjuna, the activists some of whom were from various pro-Kannada groups, expressed concern over various theories surrounding Arjuna’s death and wanted the government to come clean on the circumstances resulting in his death. The activists also sought prosecution of forest department officials in charge of the operation for their failure to protect Arjuna.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.