Dharna at Shivamogga rly. station

Farmers of Shivamogga staged a protest at the railway station in Shivamogga, opposing the farm laws of the Centre, on Thursday. The event was part of the nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest.
However, the protesters did not stop any train. They staged a dharna on the premises of the railway station.
KRRS leader H.R. Basavarajappa said the protest would continue across the country until the Centre withdrew the controversial laws. “This is not only farmers’ struggle, but it would become the second freedom struggle of the country if the government did not fulfill the demands”, he said.
The Centre had been engaged in privatiszing all public sector units. With the new laws, corporate companies would enter the agriculture, leaving the farming community at loss, he said.
K.T.Gangadhara, also a KRRS leader, said the Centre brought in the controversial laws without a debate in Parliament. The farmers had no other way than staging a protest on the streets. The protest had been spreading to all States and it would be intensified in the coming days, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath