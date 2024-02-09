GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DGP Pratap Reddy of Karnataka police opts for VRS

Though Mr. Reddy cited personal reasons with a request to relieve him by April, there is speculation in the department that he was having differences with a senior officer, which could be one of the reasons behind his move

February 09, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of C H Pratap Reddy, IPS

:Director General of Police C.H. Pratap Reddy, presently heading Internal Security Division, has applied for voluntary retirement (VRS) . He was due to retire in the end of May this year .

Though Mr. Reddy cited personal reasons with a request to relieve him by April, there is speculation in the department that he was having differences with a senior officer, which could be one of the reasons behind his move.

A B Tech graduate and 1991 batch officer, Mr. Reddy was known for his technical skills and expertise in cyber security. He served in many important positions, including as Director and advisor on cyber security at the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM, Additional Director General of Police (law and order), and Bengaluru city police commissioner. He also served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal for Meritorious Service in 1994 and President’s Medal for distinguished service.

