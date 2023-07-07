HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Desist from imposing new taxes or increasing borrowing, Bommai tells Siddaramaiah

Mr. Bommai contended the government would require only around ₹20,000 crore for the implementation of its poll guarantees in this remaining part of this financial year

July 07, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Sunil kumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having a meeting at Speakar U. T. Khader’s chamber at Vidhana Soudha.

BJP Leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Sunil kumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having a meeting at Speakar U. T. Khader’s chamber at Vidhana Soudha. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On the eve of the presentation of the State Budget, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to desist from imposing new taxes, increasing taxes or resorting to more borrowings as this Budget was applicable only for six months and the State was witnessing buoyancy in tax collection.

ALSO READ
All eyes on Budget: Will Bengaluru take a fund cut or see an increased outlay?

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State legislature, Mr. Bommai contended the government would require only around ₹20,000 crore for the implementation of its poll guarantees in this remaining part of this financial year. He maintained that it was possible to fund these guarantees through revenue mobilisation without increasing taxes or resorting to additional borrowings.

Taking exception to the government deciding to provide ₹170 to beneficiaries as a substitute for 5 kg of rice, he expressed concern that it was not possible for poor people to buy 5 kg of rice from this as rice would cost upwards of ₹50 a kg in the retail market.

ALSO READ
Ahead of Karnataka Budget, student activists demand Indira Canteen, PHC at Maharani’s College in Mysuru
Related Topics

Karnataka / economy, business and finance / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.