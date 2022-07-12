Deputy Commissioner inspects Smart City works in Belagavi

A team of officers led by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil inspected Smart City works in Belagavi on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to speed up all works and complete them within the stipulated time.

He asked officers to complete the work on the bus stand before December-end this year.

Officials said that the work has been delayed for over eight months due to a dispute regarding land adjacent to the city bus terminus. But now the dispute has been resolved and work has started, they said.

They pointed out that work is nearly completed and the two-storey building is nearing completion. The work has been in progress for over three years now.

He also set a deadline of December-end this year to complete the Kala Mandir in Tilakwadi being built at a cost of ₹46 crore. When officers pointed out that a part of the project is getting delayed due to a legal obstacle, he asked them to get it cleared as soon as possible.

Mr. Patil inspected the work related to white topping and pavers on Club Road and pointed out that it should be completed by October-end. He got the roads and pavements measured and got down to inspect the quality of material used.

Managing Director of Smart City Project Praveen Bagewadi and others were present.