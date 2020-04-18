Dental technician makes masks to address shortage

To address the shortage of mask to doctors and those working on the frontline in health services, a dental technician has developed a transparent face shield.

Pankaj Sharma has manufactured around 500 pieces of face shields for doctors who are need of personal protective equipment to reduce risk of exposure and limit the spread of COVID 19, while treating patients.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, he said that in the last couple of days, he had distributed the masks to the doctors in many private hospitals in the city and at the taluk hospital in Chincholi.

A couple of doctors working at the ESI isolation ward and many others from private hospitals had approached him for masks. Mr. Sharma has used thick transparent sheet, straws and threads for making the mask. His aim was to develop a mask that can be assembled easily using supplies from the stationary shop and comfortable to wear.

Mr. Sharma and his family have prepared around 500 masks within a week.

“It’s truly a team effort, we are trying to produce as many face shields as possible,” My family members have joined hands for the noble cause,” he said.

He asked doctors to feel free to contact him on 9916567777 to get a mask for free.