January 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Members of the South Western Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday calling for abrogation of the National Pension System (NPS) and wanted the restoration of the old pension scheme. The NPS is in vogue in case of employees who joined after January 1, 2004 and the union members said that the money was invested in stocks and shares and hence was fraught with danger of market volatility and affected the employees.