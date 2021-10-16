Demand survey for MUDA’s group housing elicits good response

Designated plots are in developed residential areas and within ORR

The ongoing demand survey for apartments to be constructed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has evoked encouraging response.

The survey has received over 35,000 responses so far and has encouraged the authority to go ahead with the construction of the multi-storeyed apartments that have already received administrative clearance.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said the plan is to construct 1,960 flats that will include 1BHK and 2BHK units and will be affordable to the general public. “The apartment culture has caught up in the city given the demand for housing and the MUDA apartments will match the private projects in terms of quality and civic amenities.’

The MUDA Chairman conceded that it difficult to provide plots for all site aspirants given the paucity of land and the premium it commands which threatens to derail the dreams of thousands of citizens keen to own a house of their own. Hence the MUDA’s plan of constructing apartments on the lines of projects taken up by the BDA in Bengaluru is expected to get good response.

The plan is to construct G + 13 storeyed apartments at Sathgalli (1BHK units) and at Sharada Devi Nagar (2BHK units). The DPR for the project is ready. Such apartments will be constructed across the city where MUDA land is available. This includes 4 acres in Vijayanagar 2nd stage where 560 units are slated to be constructed. About 390 units will be constructed on a 3.08 acre plot in Dattagalli while 1008 units are slated to come up at Sathgalli.

The plots identified for the group housing schemes are within the Outer Ring Road and located in developed residential areas and hence will generate demand, according to Mr. Rajeev who vowed that there will be no compromise on quality of construction.

The project also signals MUDA’s admission that Mysuru had to shift to a vertical growth model given the paucity of land and the unending horizontal sprawl of the city was no longer feasible unless one preferred to pay a premium for vacant sites and opt for individual houses.

Whether the MUDA’s project will attract the middle income category remains to be seen given the floor area of the proposed projects. While the 2BHK units will have a floor area of 564 sq.ft, the 1BHK units are more like studio apartments with 534 sq ft.

However, the project is expected to give a fillip to affordable housing concept which has failed to take off in Mysuru due to the exorbitant cost of land.