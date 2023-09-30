HamberMenu
Dell seeks GoK intervention to overcome import restrictions under SEZ

New York-based semiconductor manufacturing company GlobalFoundries (GF) too may expand its presence in Bengaluru and additionally hire 200 skilled workers

September 30, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Large & Medium Industries M B Patil with Dell officials in the US

Minister for Large & Medium Industries M B Patil with Dell officials in the US | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Texas-based technology conglomerate Dell sought support from the Karnataka government to overcome import restrictions on Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operations, which it said would enhance cost sustainability and help expand its operations and investments in India.

Dell was putting forth this requirement also on behalf of ESDM (Electronics System Development and Maintenance) ecosystem players and suppliers in the State.

An industry delegation from Karnataka headed by M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure, met senior Dell officials comprising Michael Dundas of Global Manufacturing Operations and Technology, Alan Richey, Senior Vice-President, Legal, and Tabrez Ahmad, Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Govt. Affairs and Public Policy, in Texas on Friday.

Dell was considering fresh investment in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru as part of its business expansion plans, said a statement from the Government of Karnataka on Saturday.

Dell, which has a market capitalisation of $50 billion, already operates one of its prominent research and development centres in Bengaluru. Globally, the tech major operates 25 manufacturing facilities and 14 of these facilities are focused on R&D activities.

The GOK delegation also met officials of New York-based Semiconductor Manufacturing company Global Foundries (GF), which invinced interest in increasing its workforce in Bengaluru by adding 200 skilled workers. Global Foundries, which has a market cap of over $32 billion, was also exploring to expand its Aerospace and Defence (A&D) presence in the state and was currently in the process of developing a comprehensive business strategy, said the release.

Mr. Patil said the State government would help GlobalFoundries establish connections with customers and suppliers in India.

The delegation also attended a Business Roundtable hosted by the U.S.-India Chamber of Commerce and AKKA and organised jointly by TiE Austin, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The roundtable saw an attendance of around 60 entrepreneurs including senior VPs and CEOs in the U.S.

