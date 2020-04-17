Karnataka

Delhi returnee tests positive while under quarantine in DK

A 39-year old resident of Uppinangady with travel history to Delhi and under quarantine since April 1, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday here.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said in a statement that the person was kept in quarantine facility of the district administration since April 1. While he tested negative on April 2, samples collected on April 13 indicated that he has contracted the disease.

He has been shifted to the Wenlock Hospitaland is under treatment. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases from the district rose to 13, while nine are already discharged and under observation, the DC said.

