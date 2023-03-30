Defence Ministry signs contracts worth ₹5,498 crore with BEL

March 30, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ministry of Defence has signed 10 contracts worth ₹5,498 crore with Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) for the three armed forces.

BEL said the projects for the Indian Air Force include 90 EW Suite Equipment for Medium Lift Helicopter, annual maintenance contract for maintenance of two squadrons of the Akash Missile System. The Army projects include automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System (Project Akashteer) and Instant Fire Detection and Suppressing System (IFDSS) for T72 tanks. The Navy projects include 1265 Software Defined Radios, 1178 HDVLF HF Receivers, 12 Sarang’s for Kamov 31 helicopters, INS-SA, CMS for P17 & P28, and Varuna EW system

“These are flagship projects showcasing the indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities of the Indian Defence industry led by BEL, involving other public sectors, private sectors, and MSMEs. The projects will add another milestone to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India,” said BEL.