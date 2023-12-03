Deca Laser Academy inaugurated at BLDE

December 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Vijayapura-based BLDE Society’s B.M. Patil Medical College and Hospital will provide sophisticated healthcare services like deca laser treatment in skin-related ailments.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries, inaugurated the BLDE DU-Deca Laser academy in the trauma centre in the hospital premises on Sunday. He claimed this was a pioneering service and was the first such facility in the country. “We hope to grow it into a world-class facility,” he said.

This is the result of a MOU between the Italy-based Deca laser company and BLDE. The academy will not only offer treatment, but also research, development and education in the field of dermatology. The Minister asked the Italian delegation to try to facilitate tourism promotion between Vijayapura and Italy and promised all help.

Paulo Salvenio of Deca Laser, said the two institutions would work towards furthering the cause of medical research. He said that research and innovation in India were highly competitive and would lead to welfare of the society.

Arun Inamdar, pro-chancellor of BLDE University, said that the academy was the result of over three decades of hard work including organising workshops, seminars and research projects. He said the academy will promote faculty and student exchange and joint research projects.

Vice Chancellor R.S. Mudhol, pro chancellor Y.M. Jairaj, registrar R.V. Kulkarni, superintendent Rajesh Honnutagi, principal Aravind Patil, Akankha Sarwad, Shruti Kulkarni and other teachers, staff and students were present.