Death audit in Haveri within a week: Bommai

In the wake of high death rate among COVID-19 patients in Haveri district, a team of doctors and experts will be visiting within this week to conduct a death audit, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Monday, Mr. Bommai said that he has already written to the Health Minister on the need for sending the team and has also spoken to him personally on the issue.

The Minister said that the positivity rate in Haveri is less than 5% even after a high number of RT-PCR tests being conducted. “However, the death rate is high in Haveri district. That is why it is important that a death audit is conducted so that it will help in taking precautionary measures in the coming days,” he said.

Based on the death audit report, the requisite steps will be taken by the district administration, he said.

Regarding relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the Minister said that a decision will be taken by the Chief Minister in consultation with senior Ministers and officials after assessing the situation in the districts. Already, various suggestions, including allowing industries to resume work, have been received. The final decision will be taken considering all these aspects and suggestions, he said.

Regarding Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement on resignation, he said that already BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that Mr. Yediyurappa is the unanimous leader of the party in the State and further questions should not arise after this statement.