DC inspects H.D. Kote, Sargur offices, give directions

February 15, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

In a surprise inspection, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday visited the offices of Taluk Panchayat in H.D. Kote, and the Nada Kacheri in Sargur and verified the administrative progress besides the functioning of the e-office.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner also heard the public grievances and spoke to the people on whether the grievances were properly heard and got their works done within the time-limit.

While asking for the success of the “Pouthi Kathe” campaign, the Deputy Commissioner asked for clearing the lake encroachments and disposal of applications seeking “bagair hukum” titles.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers not to delay issuing khata to the applicants and clear the Sakala applications without any delay.

He directed the officers to report to him after inspecting the polling booths in the taluk in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The deputy tahsildar and the revenue inspectors were strictly told to clear the applications through e-office.

Mr. Rajendra said there should not be any delay in reaching out benefits under Gruha Lakshmi.