Davangere meet brought focus on demands of Veerashaiva Lingayat, says Shettar

The former Chief Minister has said that there is no question of dividing the community on the issue of independent religion status

December 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that there is no question of dividing Veerashaiva Lingayat as the just concluded convention in Davangere has passed a resolution highlighting the rightful demands of the community.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Shettar clarified that earlier too he emphasised the need for taking up a united fight for seeking independent religion status.

“Earlier it was being projected that Veerashaiva and Lingayat were different to which I had objected. I had said that Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha should take the lead in the fight for getting independent religion status,” he said.

Mr. Shettar further clarified that in the Veerashaiva Lingayat convention in Davangere, nothing that amounted to dividing the community has been done. It was a show of strength to highlight the demands of the community and take it forward, he said.

On the hijab issue, Mr. Shettar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified on the issue and there is nothing he has to say now. If the BJP leaders want to make it an election weapon, let them do it at their risk, he said.

Mr. Shettar also declined to comment on the remarks made by Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, Minister Shivanand Patil and also regarding the charge against him pertaining to diverting funds granted to projects in Hubballi.

On fielding eight to 10 Ministers of the Congress government in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that nothing of that sort has been discussed in the party forums.

