GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit leaders walk out of meeting convened by Hassan SP

The leaders alleged that Hassan district administration did not act as per law whenever incidents of atrocities were reported in the district

March 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of pro-Dalit organisations walked out of the meeting convened at the Superintendent of Police’s office and staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday.

Leaders of pro-Dalit organisations walked out of the meeting convened at the Superintendent of Police’s office and staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The leaders of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, on Thursday, walked out of the meeting convened by the Superintendent of Police of Hassan to discuss cases of atrocities against Dalits, as a protest against officers’ neglect towards recent incidents of untouchability.

As the meeting began at 11 a.m., the participants discussed whether the complaints raised during the last meeting were resolved. Later, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leader H.K. Sandesh expressed his disappointment over senior officers of the district not visiting Madenur village in Hassan taluk, where the Dalits were denied entry into a temple.

Similarly, the senior officers did not act when a two-wheeler belonging to a Dalit was set ablaze over a property dispute in Channarayapatna. Besides that, residents of a village in Alur taluk have been denied the right to fetch water from a public tank. “The number of atrocities against Dalits has been on the rise. The senior officers have not responded to these issues,” he said.

They all unanimously decided to walk out of the meeting. Later, they staged a dharna in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue. Republican Party of India State president Sathish, leaders Somashekhar, Vijay Kumar, Ambuga Mallesh, Shivamma, and others took part in the protest. The leaders said that they would intensify their protest against the district administration in the coming days.

Related Topics

dalits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.