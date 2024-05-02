Dalit leaders in Belagavi see conspiracy

May 02, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Belagavi

DSS leaders have said that the BJP-led NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to change the Constitution.

“It is their hidden agenda. On the one hand, they keep praising Ambedkar and on the other, they are conspiring to change the Constitution,” claimed convenor of DSS committees Sridhar Kaliveera in Hukkeri on Wednesday.

He said that the BJP is following the ideology of the RSS that dreams of implementing Manusmriti in the place of the Constitution.

Mr. Kaliveera also said that the BJP and the RSS have conspired to defeat Congress nominee Priyanka Jarkiholi in the Chikkodi constituency as her father and Minister Satish Jarkiholi is opposed to their ideology.

“That is why, the Hindutva organisations are backing Shambhu Kallolikar, independent candidate from Chikkodi,” he said.

“Mr. Kallolikar claims to be an independent candidate. But he represents the B team of the BJP. The BJP is hoping that Mr. Kallolikar, who belongs to the Scheduled Castes, will split the Scheduled Castes votes that are otherwise going to the Congress. However, this assumption is wrong as the voters will see through this conspiracy,” he said.