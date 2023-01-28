DAKSH opens with huge response

January 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

Aimed at helping students stepping out of pre-university to make informed choices for higher education and careers, Christ’s (Deemed to be University) annual education and career guidance fest DAKSH opened to a huge response at Christ University Central Campus, Hosur Road, on Friday. It will go on till January 28 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The event showcased the available range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral opportunities, and their career prospects, with additional insights from industry experts and career counsellors. Over 90 stalls packed with information, live experiments, courses, career options designed to guide students and parents and give them clarity on their higher education or career opportunities have been set up.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who joined virtually and spoke on the ‘Role of youth in sustainable nation development,’ said: “An event like DAKSH is the window to new opportunities to the young minds. Bengaluru is the silicon valley of India and we could see it as a truly emerging power, particularly in the service sector and in the fields of technology and startups. Across the world, countries are looking at working more and more with India. We can possibly help in providing the ecosystem and try to motivate some of you, but we can help also in terms of business, de-criminalising laws and ensuring adequate availability of technology like digital connectivity, improve skills and trying to strengthen the economy.”

Dr. Fr. Abraham. V.M, Vice Chancellor of the University said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 emphasised on the quality education and skill development and as a university, they offer a wide range of programmes and courses that align with the objectives of the NEP.

“My daughter is studying in II PU Commerce stream and she aims to join the BBM course in Christ University. But the career opportunities after her graduation is our main concern. I got enough information about commerce courses after coming here,” said Madhusudhan, a parent.

“My son is studying in BSc in a different college and he has a dream to join M.Sc data science in this university,” said Anupama Pawar, another parent.