Dacoits loot house after threatening couple in early morning strike in Belagavi

Unidentified dacoits looted a house in Belagavi in the early hours of Thursday.

Abhijit Samant, a trader who lives on Rana Pratap Road in Tilakwadi, has complained to the police that seven persons who were wearing towels to cover their faces, entered his house by breaking open the window grills at around 4 a.m.

They ransacked the house and tried to break the treasury. They also woke up the couple and snatched the jewellery of Shanta Samant, the wife of the complainant.

The dacoits pointed knives at Mr. Samant and his wife and threatened to kill them. Mr. Samant slapped one of the robbers and they tied his hands behind his back. The accused locked up the couple in the bedroom.

They took away the woman’s mangalsutra and other jewellery of a total weight of 30 grams. They also fled with silver plates of 70 grams, ₹10,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

“The dacoits spoke in Hindi and another language that we could not understand,” the complainant said.

They took away the woman’s ring, ear rings and two necklaces. “They kept on asking aur kya hai, aur kya hai?’’ Ms. Samant told investigators. One of them was aged while the other six were middle aged. After the dacoits left, the couple got out of the room through a small vent in the wall. They called a relative who spoke to the Tilakwadi Police. A police team arrived within minutes, Ms. Samant told journalists.

Tilakwadi Police visited the spot along with the city dog squad. Police Inspector Dayanand Shegunasi said that a team had been formed to crack the case.