HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curtailment of Namma Metro train services today 

September 28, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), will curtail metro train services on 29 September full day between K.R. Pura and Garudacharpalya also in view of Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection between Challaghatta and Kengeri.

However, the train service will be available only between Garudacharpalya and Whitefield (Kadugodi) BMRCL stated in a release on Thursday. There will be no changes of train on Greenline.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday in a release, said, Namma Metro services will not be available from Kengeri to Mysuru Road metro station for the whole day. However, train services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Krishnarajapura stations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.